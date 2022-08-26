'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office

Amid ongoing Wanda Halbert controversies, Comptroller Jason Mumpower said he won't take over the embattled clerk's office, but says it "may be time" for local offic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.

Mumpower said after "careful research," there was no precedent or authority that allowed the state to take over the county clerk's office, but said it "may be time" for local officials to pursue an ouster of Halbert.

The statement comes three days after incoming Shelby County commissioners said they held a private meeting with Halbert, who returned from her Jamaica vacation.

Drivers and local auto associations had been calling on the state to intervene in the operations of the Clerk's Office to clear out the backlog - Shelby County is the only county in Tennessee still experiencing a backlog of new tag orders.

The Shelby County Commission held a vote of no confidence against Halbert earlier this month, voting to ask the state to take over Halbert's administrative functions in distributing license plates in the county, demonstrating they're fed up with Wanda herself.

The "no confidence" vote, originally scheduled before the Aug. 4 election, was postponed days before to see if Halbert would win reelection.

Halbert has said in the past the finances that have caused the delay in distribution of license plates have been incorrectly documented and "swept" from the Clerk's Office, something Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' office has denied.

However, the Comptroller's Office has decided not to intervene, Mumpower's statement to ABC24 said.

You can read state Comptroller Jason Mumpower's full statement here:

"The Shelby County Clerk must work harder to serve her customers. I certainly share the frustration of the citizens, businesses, and the numerous elected officials who have spoken out or have been impacted by the clerk’s inability to get the job done.

Our Office understands the desire for state intervention, but, after careful research, we have determined there is no statutory authority or precedent that would allow the State of Tennessee to take over the operational duties of the clerk’s office. The clerk was elected to do the job.