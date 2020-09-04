Tennessee Democratic Party removes state rep from Memphis from ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Democratic Party voted to remove a state representative from the party's primary ballot over allegations that he had Republican donor financing and voted contrary to the party.

An April 1 complaint challenged DeBerry's status as a Democrat. The letter accused DeBerry of voting against his caucus's position and receiving donations from organizations and individuals who typically support only Republican candidates.

DeBerry sent this statement to Local 24 News: “The Tennessee Democratic Party has decided that a 26-year Representative that spent 12 years as a committee chairman, conducted himself with integrity, served the party well, sponsored meaningful legislation and built bridges across the aisle to get bills passed is no longer a Democrat. And so, I’m not. I’m appreciative to all the folk who have supported me through my time in Legislature and want to give them my thanks.”