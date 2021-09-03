Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: No plans to take up Texas abortion law

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state's current abortion ban measure that's making its way through court.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Gov. Bill Lee said he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.

Last year, Lee signed off on legislation that would ban abortions once a cardiac activity is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.