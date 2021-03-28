Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs a ban on transgender girls competing in female sports

All three Mid-South states now require students to prove their sex at birth in order to participate in sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Requiring student-athletes to prove their sex at birth is now the law of the land in the Mid-South.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined the Mississippi and Arkansas governors on signing a law requiring students to prove their sex at birth in order to participate in middle and high school sports.

All three governors said the legislation is needed to restrict transgender girls from playing female sports.

People, like Quintell McComb, agree with these lawmakers' claims that biological girls are at a "disadvantage" when competing against biological males.

"They are legally males, so they are stronger," McComb said. "You know we males are stronger than females and I just don’t think that that would be right."

He believes transgender people should have equality, but the playing field is different.

"I understand about the fairness, but it would still be unfair if you are stronger because even though you are transgender you still have male hormones in you," McComb said.

Lee signed this into law to also "ensure fair competition," but critics, like the Tennessee ACLU, think it’s about "discrimination," not fairness in girls' sports.

“When Lee has made every effort to deny women the ability to make decisions about their own bodies, his grandstanding about protecting women’s rights by discriminating against transgender children is disingenuous at best," the Tennessee ACLU said in a press release. "The marginalization of trans student-athletes is rooted in the same kind of gender discrimination and stereotyping that has held back cisgender women athletes."

#Tennessee is the latest Mid-South state to ban #transgender girls from competing in women’s sports. @GovBillLee signed it into law to “ensure fair competition.”



Critics say it “discrimination.”@LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/C2TaUGUpY1 — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) March 27, 2021

The governor also claims the new law follows progress made under Title IX, but opponents say it's the opposite.

"This legislation responds to damaging federal policies that stand in opposition to the years of progress made under Title IX and I commend members of the General Assembly for their bipartisan work," Lee said.

While many people Local 24 News spoke with were undecided on the issue, people, like Carolyn Dotson, said the issue should not be up to lawmakers.

"I can’t say, I can’t judge because I’m a woman, so I don’t know how they feel," Dotson said.

She said, if anything, it should be on a team-by-team basis.