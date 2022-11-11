x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

TN House Minority Leader Karen Camper announces run for Memphis mayor

The State representative made her announcement Friday in South Memphis, joining a field of at least four others.
Credit: Karen Camper
Karen Camper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Karen Camper is throwing her hat into the ring in the race for Memphis mayor.

The State House Minority Leader made her announcement Friday morning in South Memphis.

“I chose to announce my candidacy for Mayor from a front porch because as every Memphian walks out their door to start their day, they can see whether or not their city leadership is working for them,” said Camper in a news release. “From any front porch or stoop or stairs, you can see the potholes in the streets, the trash on the ground, the speeding vehicles, the effects of crime on your neighborhood.”

Camper is an Army veteran who spent 21 years in force and retired as a chief warrant officer. Elected in 2008, she is the first Black woman to lead a caucus in Tennessee’s General Assembly.

Camper joins Memphis Shelby County School Board Member Michelle McKissack, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, head of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul Young, and former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner in the race for the city’s top post.

RELATED: Opinion | Residency will make next year's Memphis city election a crucial one | Otis Sanford

RELATED: Memphis mayoral candidates don't have to live in the city, unless they win

RELATED: Opinion | We all need to take the 2023 Memphis mayor's race seriously | Richard Ransom

RELATED: Shelby County Sheriff Bonner announces run for Memphis mayor

RELATED: MSCS Chairwoman Michelle McKissack considers mayoral run

RELATED: Van Turner, Paul Young kick off runs for Memphis mayor

More Videos

In Other News

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

Before You Leave, Check This Out