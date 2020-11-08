Tennessee lawmakers continue special session Tuesday

Lawmakers continue to address COVID-19 liability, telemedicine and penalties against protesters.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Statehouse will continue to meet for a special legislative session on Tuesday as they address COVID-19 liability, telemedicine and penalties against protesters.

Gov. Bill Lee announced last week that he was convening a special legislative session to address a handful of bills lawmakers failed to advance earlier this year.

Lawmakers did pass a sweeping anti-abortion bill before adjourning in mid-June, but the legislation is currently being blocked by a judge from being implemented as it’s being legally challenged.

Protesters have held demonstrations outside the Capitol for weeks demanding a meeting with Lee to discuss “racial justice” issues, but the Republican has declined, and instead called for law enforcement agencies to review various policies.