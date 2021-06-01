"Truly despicable" || Tennessee lawmakers react after pro-Trump protesters breach US Capitol

The Capitol was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, delaying the certification of Electoral College votes.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Large crowds of pro-Trump protesters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers gathered to certify Electoral College votes following the 2020 presidential election.

Officials said that members of Congress were escorted out after protests escalated, and that several protesters chanted "this is our house" as they made their way through the Capitol halls and into the Senate Chamber. Pepper spray was used, according to several videos of the incident.

Lawmakers donned gas masks as police dispersed tear gas inside the Capitol Rotunda. Numerous lawmakers, including Senators who formally challenged the presidential election confirmation, condemned the actions — calling the actions "truly despicable and unacceptable."

Law enforcement guns drawn on doors of House chamber as Trump supporters attempt to breach the chamber.https://t.co/R5AhZY0Whe pic.twitter.com/1Gnij4F6aE — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 6, 2021

Several Tennessee lawmakers shared their experiences of the incident online. Congressman Tim Burchett said that he was okay following the incident in a post on Twitter. A few minutes before that, he said that the House floor was locked down.

"I saw some people scurrying and they were telling us, 'keep in your seats,'" Burchett said during an interview with WBIR. He said that he stayed in the room a little longer while people were evacuated, to ensure that they were safe.

He said that people started banging on the doors while he was inside. However, he also said that he was in a similar situation years ago, during an incident involving income taxes in Tennessee. Then, he said that something went through the glass on the Senate floor.

No information was immediately available what that could have been.

"The Capitol Police, who are wonderful, finally said, 'Congressman, you got to get off the floor now. We gotta get you out of here,'" he said. "I saw a guy run down the hall with an AR [a Capitol Police member], and guns were drawn."

Lock down on the House floor. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 6, 2021

"You really just got a bunch of thugs out there," he said. "Bunch of dirtbags. You know, they're not going to one-on-one come after Tim Burchett, they're going to be 50 of them or something crazy like that."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn also said that she was safe and was sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon. The Republican condemned the protests "in the strongest possible terms."

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann also said that he was safe in an interview with WBIR. The Ooltewah resident said he and his staff had taken shelter in the Rayburn House Office Building after evacuating from the Cannon House Office Building, where he works and where he was when the Trump supporters ran up to the Capitol.

"We are safe," he told 10News."We are sequestered. I am just very saddened by the events of the day."

When asked if he thought President Trump should call on the protesters to stand down, Fleischmann said he called on everyone to condemn the violent protests.

"We cannot tolerate this type of behavior, and it's just a sad reflection of where our republic is right now," he said.

He continued: "We have seen over the last few years the erosion of so many fundamental freedoms. People in America are bitterly divided for a lot of reasons and I think what we need to have is a national healing process that has got to be sincere."

These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

Bill Hagerty also responded to the incident, condemning the incident and calling it violent — "What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence."

Officials said that the protesters gathered outside the Senate chamber at one point, around 2:15 p.m.

The violence happening in our nation’s capitol is inexcusable and an affront to our founding principles and freedoms. I stand with our Tennessee delegation that order must be restored immediately and thank law enforcement for their professionalism. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 6, 2021

At around 1:46 p.m., Representative Elaine Luria tweeted that her office was evacuated after reports of a pipe bomb, which sounded like gunshots. Officials said that protesters began to remove the metal barricades and the protest escalated at around 1:30 p.m.

I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump also posted a response to the protests on Wednesday, at around 3:15 p.m. Before his tweet, he called for people to "support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement" and to stay peaceful.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Law enforcement officials said that one person was shot inside the Capitol during the violence.