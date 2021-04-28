Tennessee legislature passes two bills to reform criminal justice system

The Alternatives to Incarceration Act and the Reentry Success Act passed, both part of Gov. Bill Lee's proposals to reform the state's criminal justice system.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee legislature passed two bills meant to help reform the state's criminal justice system Wednesday by developing community-based alternatives to incarceration and changing the way people reenter society after being imprisoned.

Both bills were proposed by Governor Bill Lee and they will now go to his desk to be signed into law.

The Alternatives to Incarceration Act establishes a way for local governments and private organizations to develop community-based alternatives to incarceration. It allows people convicted of misdemeanors involving the use of force, except for domestic assault, to participate in a drug court treatment program.

Offenses cannot involve a dangerous weapon, and also cannot result in death or serious injuries for people to be eligible for the program.

It also requires courts to give offenders the least restrictive conditions of release for some low-level offenses. People charged for driving on a revoked or suspended license because they failed to pay fees must also be released to the community as they wait for a trial.

It also caps the duration of probation sentences at 10 years for multiple felony offenses. If only one probation sentence is given, then courts cannot give more than 8 years.

The Alternatives to Incarceration Act is set to take effect July 1.

The Reentry Success Act also passed the legislature, which creates a mandatory supervision program for people released from prison. It also establishes an employer liability shield for felons, to help people with criminal records find jobs by making employers more confident in hiring them.

The program is meant to help former inmates reintegrate into their communities. Officials said it should reduce reincarceration rates and make communities safer across the state.