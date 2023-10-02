Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally in the hospital for irregular heartbeat

The Oak Ridge native said tests indicated he may need a pacemaker to help regulate health issues surrounding his heart.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally checked himself into Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday, after experiencing what he called, "symptoms of an irregular heartbeat."

McNally is one of the most powerful politicians in Tennessee.

He's the longest serving lawmaker presently in the Legislature and the longtime District 5 state senator representing Anderson, Loudon, Monroe counties and and part of Knox County.

McNally shared his health news on Twitter at 12:41 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. He said tests indicated he may need a pacemaker to help regulate health issues surrounding his heart.

The Republican from Oak Ridge thanked followers for their thoughts and prayers, saying he hopes to return to work as soon as possible.

McNally has been Tennessee's lieutenant governor since 2017, a role that functions as the speaker of the state Senate. He's held the Senate's District 5 seat since 1986.

McNally previously served in the state House, starting in 1978. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1962, going on to earn a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Memphis and then his pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee's College of Pharmacy.