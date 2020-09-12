Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas Attorney Generals support Texas effort to overturn Presidential election

Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas have signed on to support a last-ditch effort by Texas and President Trump to overturn the election.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas have signed on to support a last-ditch effort by Texas and President Trump to overturn the election.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the state joined an amicus brief led by Missouri. That means Tennessee is one of 17 states offering its support to Texas, but isn't party listed in the lawsuit.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch also released statements Tuesday showing support for a lawsuit.

Texas' attorney general asked the Supreme Court to block the battle ground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin from finalizing election results.

The lawsuit claims that the states listed exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws. The lawsuit also states that the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.

Multiple sources, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Electors will meet Monday to cast their votes for Joe Biden as the new President.

AG Slatery Joins Multistate Lawsuit Seeking to End Facebook’s Illegal Monopoly: https://t.co/guz59sSE8Y — TN Attorney General (@TNattygen) December 9, 2020

See Attorney General Lynn Fitch's full statement on joining Texas in defending election integrity below. pic.twitter.com/ejcUETzzMf — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) December 9, 2020