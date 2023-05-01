TN Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to step down after 4 years; Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds to take over

Gov. Bill Lee said Schwinn will step down at the end of the school year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the state's education commissioner will step down from her role after four years.

Gov. Bill Lee said Commissioner Penny Schwinn will step down at the end of the school year.

“During her years of dedicated service, Penny has played a key role in our administration’s work to ensure educational opportunity for Tennessee students and secure the next generation of teachers, while navigating historic learning challenges,” Lee said. “I have tremendous gratitude for her leadership and wish her much success in her next chapter.”

Schwinn took on the role at the Tennessee Department of Education in Feb. 2019, previously serving as the chief deputy commissioner of academics. Before that, she served as a high school teacher, assistant superintendent, school principal and school board member.

Lee said Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds will take over as commissioner starting July 1. Reynolds currently serves as the Vice President of Policy for ExcelinEd, a Florida think tank established by Jeb Bush, and has previously served as the deputy legislative director for former President George W. Bush when he was governor of Texas. Lee said her career reflected a "deep commitment to school choice, assessment and accountability, college and career pathways and education policy."

“Lizzette’s significant education policy expertise and leadership make her well-suited to continue our work to deliver a high-quality education and expand school choice for Tennessee students,” Lee said. “I welcome her to Tennessee and appreciate her service to students, families and teachers across the state.”