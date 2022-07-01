x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Tennessee Senate Ethics Committee recommends ouster of St. Sen. Katrina Robinson

The panel voted Thursday to move the Memphis lawmaker's case in front of the full Senate at a to-be-announced date, despite her objections.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate's ethics committee has recommended removing a Democratic senator from office because of her recent wire fraud conviction.

The panel voted Thursday to move Sen. Katrina Robinson's case in front of the full Senate at a yet-to-be-announced date, despite her objections that she had short notice of the hearing and that she is still awaiting sentencing.

Watch the hearing HERE.

Robinson posted a video in response to the hearing Thursday HERE.

Post ethics hearing questions

Posted by Senator Katrina Robinson on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis, where Robinson's school for health care workers is located. 

RELATED: Judge dismisses 15 of 20 charges against State Sen. Katrina Robinson

On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud. A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.

RELATED: Judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson on 2 wire fraud charges; still faces sentencing on 2 others

Related Articles

Tennessee Senate Leadership has abruptly called an ethics committee hearing to push for my removal from office. The...

Posted by Senator Katrina Robinson on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

In Other News

Medical marijuana moves 1 step closer in Mississippi