Tennessee Senate Ethics Committee recommends ouster of St. Sen. Katrina Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate's ethics committee has recommended removing a Democratic senator from office because of her recent wire fraud conviction.

The panel voted Thursday to move Sen. Katrina Robinson's case in front of the full Senate at a yet-to-be-announced date, despite her objections that she had short notice of the hearing and that she is still awaiting sentencing.

Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis, where Robinson's school for health care workers is located.

On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud. A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.