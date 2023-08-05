x
Tennessee State Rep. Ron Gant recovering after heart attack

Rep. Gant represents District 94 in the Tennessee House, which serves Fayette, McNairy and part of Hardeman Counties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Ron Gant (R-Piperton) is recovering after a heart attack Sunday night.

According to a post to Rep. Gant’s Facebook page, Gant had a major artery that was “100% blocked” and he arrived at the hospital within 15 minutes of first experiencing symptoms.

The post said a doctor did a heart catheter and placed a stent in the blocked artery.

The post goes on to say Rep. Gant is being monitors and evaluations and treatments continue.

Gant represents District 94 in the Tennessee House, which serves Fayette, McNairy and part of Hardeman Counties.

