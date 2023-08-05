Tennessee State Rep. Ron Gant recovering after heart attack

Rep. Gant represents District 94 in the Tennessee House, which serves Fayette, McNairy and part of Hardeman Counties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Ron Gant (R-Piperton) is recovering after a heart attack Sunday night.

According to a post to Rep. Gant’s Facebook page, Gant had a major artery that was “100% blocked” and he arrived at the hospital within 15 minutes of first experiencing symptoms.

The post said a doctor did a heart catheter and placed a stent in the blocked artery.

The post goes on to say Rep. Gant is being monitors and evaluations and treatments continue.

