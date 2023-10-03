'Tennessee Three' Rep. Justin Jones sues House Speaker Cameron Sexton & others over expulsion and silencing during special session

“The people of District 52 deserve to have their voices heard without the threat of undemocratic silencing and retaliation," Jones said on X.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville announced Tuesday he has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and others following his expulsion and attempts to silence him during debate.

The lawsuit names Sexton, TN House Chief Clerk Tammy Letzler, TN House Chief Sergeant at Arms Bobby Trotter, and TN House Assistant Chief Clerk and Parliamentarian Daniel Hicks.

“Today my attorneys filed a federal lawsuit to hold Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton responsible for his unconstitutional and discriminatory actions,” said Rep. Jones on X (formerly Twitter). “The people of District 52 deserve to have their voices heard without the threat of undemocratic silencing and retaliation.”

In April, just days after a school shooting in Nashville that killed 6 people, Jones joined fellow Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville – dubbed the Tennessee Three - as they walked to the front of the state House floor with a bullhorn. The trio joined the chants and cries for gun control legislation by protesters in the public galleries and outside of the chamber.

The violation of House protocols quickly sparked outrage among Republican lawmakers, who demanded they be expelled for violating House rules — a punishment that had only been used a handful of times since Reconstruction.

Pearson and Jones, who are both Black, were expelled, while Johnson, who is white, was spared by one vote. Both men were reelected to their positions.

During the special session in August, Jones was ruled out of order twice, and after the second time during a discussion on law enforcement officers assigned to serve as school resource officers, the House voted to silence him for the rest of the day, barring him from being recognized and unable to introduce bills or amendments.

The punishments for lawmakers increase each time they're ruled out of order. After the fourth time they are silenced, they can't be recognized for the rest of the session.

Rep. Pearson said during the special session, Republican Rep. Gino Bulso of Brentwood was ruled out of order twice, but Daniel Hicks said the first ruling was just a warning.

Rep. Sexton said after Jones was silenced, “The House rules were voted on by members at the start of special session and adopted by the legislative body. The body has the ability to affirm or deny the Speaker’s decision to rule Rep. Jones out of order. The body affirmed the Speaker’s decision.”

At the end of the session, Pearson and Jones were seen holding up signs and walking near Sexton as he was trying to leave the chamber. Sexton appeared to move toward Pearson to avoid a photographer when the two made contact.