'Tennessee Three' state Reps Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson to meet with Biden

President Biden will welcome Jones, Pearson and Johnson to the White House this coming Monday, the White House announced.

WASHINGTON — Tennessee state Representatives Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson, known as the "Tennessee Three" after they faced expulsion from the Tennessee House of Representatives for protesting gun violence earlier this month, will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday, the White House Press Secretary told ABC News Wednesday.

Pearson, of Shelby County, and Jones, of Nashville, were expelled from the House on April 6, days after protesting gun violence and demanding gun reform alongside Johnson, of Knoxville.

Johnson narrowly escaped her own expulsion vote.

Shortly after the vote, the three spoke on the phone with President Biden, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared details of that call Wednesday.

"During that call, the President thanked them for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons, weapons and standing up for the democratic values," Jean-Pierre said. "And the three lawmakers thanked the President for his leadership on gun safety and for spotlighting the undemocratic and unprecedent attacks on them in the Tennessee State House. The President looks forward to continuing that discussion when they all meet with, with him on Monday."

The Press Secretary did not get into specifics of if the meeting would be held in the oval office, or if it would include other White House officials when asked, saying more details will be released leading up to the meeting. Asked if there was something specific the President wanted Americans to take away from the meeting, Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden would focus on the importance of taking action on guns.

Pearson and Jones were each unanimously re-appointed to their respective seats by the Shelby County Commission and the Nashville Metro Council.