You can now text concerns about voter fraud to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Division of Elections

The Text to Report Voter Fraud system is new in the state ahead of primaries and election day on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday marks election day and state and local primaries in Tennessee, and the Secretary of State announced a new program to allow voters to report election fraud.

Primaries for Republican or Democratic judicial or county office candidates are taking place in 74 Tennessee counties. See which counties are having a primary at bit.ly/May3Election.

The Text to Report Voter Fraud system is new in the state. Voters can text ‘TN’ to 45995 and they’ll receive a secure link to submit complaints and concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. That’s the agency which reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or other election day concerns.

Voters can also report issues or get answers to questions by calling the Division of Elections Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

“There are other organizations that offer voters ways to report election issues, but those organizations are not affiliated with our office,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We created our Text to Report Voter Fraud system so that Tennesseans can be confident that their concerns are getting to the right place. We work together with local county election commissions to help Tennesseans have a positive voting experience.”

Tennessee voters can also find polling location and voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, with the GoVoteTN app in the App Store or Google Play, or at GoVoteTN.gov.