Thelma Harper, "transformative" Tennessee legislator, dies

A post on her Facebook page read, "It is with an unimaginable sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of my mother former State Senator Thelma Harper. She passed peacefully and unexpectedly this morning holding my hand. She dedicated her life to her family and serving the people of Tennessee and The 19th District in the Senate and the 2nd District in the Metro Council. We are grateful for her life’s work and I promised her that we will continue the tradition of her beloved “Kids Are Special Too” Annual Easter Egg Hunt. On behalf our entire family we are extremely grateful for all your support throughout the years” – Linda Harper