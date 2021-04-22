Thelma Harper, "transformative" Tennessee legislator, dies

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Former Tennessee senator Thelma Harper, who became the first African-American woman elected to the state Senate, has died. She was 80.
The longtime Nashville lawmaker’s daughter, Linda Harper, said in a statement that her mother died “peacefully and unexpectedly” Thursday while holding her hand. Harper became a senator in 1989 and was first elected to her seat in 1991.
She became the longest-serving female senator in Tennessee before she decided not to seek reelection in 2018. Harper also served as the first chairperson of the Tennessee Black Caucus.
A post on her Facebook page read, "It is with an unimaginable sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of my mother former State Senator Thelma Harper. She passed peacefully and unexpectedly this morning holding my hand. She dedicated her life to her family and serving the people of Tennessee and The 19th District in the Senate and the 2nd District in the Metro Council. We are grateful for her life’s work and I promised her that we will continue the tradition of her beloved “Kids Are Special Too” Annual Easter Egg Hunt. On behalf our entire family we are extremely grateful for all your support throughout the years” – Linda Harper