TN Highway Patrol issues over 12,000 citations in the first year of 'hands-free' law

The hands-free driving law has made it a full year on the books, and THP issued more than 12,000 citations during that year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s hands-free driving law has made it a full year on the books, with Tennessee Highway Patrol issuing more than 12,000 citations in the first year.

The law survived a couple of attempts at repealing it, with some Tennessee lawmakers wanting to get rid of it altogether.

The hands-free law bans most cell phone use in the car for drivers unless the phone can be used wirelessly, with voice command or with a simple touch.

In the law’s first year, THP issued 12,500 citations.

According to the data, there was a large drop off in citations in the last four months, due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping commuters at home and off the roads.