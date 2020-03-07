TN Highway Patrol issues over 12,000 citations in the first year of 'hands-free' law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s hands-free driving law has made it a full year on the books, with Tennessee Highway Patrol issuing more than 12,000 citations in the first year.
The law survived a couple of attempts at repealing it, with some Tennessee lawmakers wanting to get rid of it altogether.
The hands-free law bans most cell phone use in the car for drivers unless the phone can be used wirelessly, with voice command or with a simple touch.
In the law’s first year, THP issued 12,500 citations.
According to the data, there was a large drop off in citations in the last four months, due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping commuters at home and off the roads.
Keep in mind, the data is only for THP and does not include tickets issued by local police departments.