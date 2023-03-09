TN lawmakers confirm Dwight Tarwater as next Supreme Court justice

Tarwater will replace Justice Sharon Lee, who is retiring.

The Tennessee Legislature confirmed Thursday the appointment of Knoxville lawyer Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Tarwater will take the seat Sept. 1 of East Tennessean Sharon Lee, who is retiring.

The five-member court consists of men and women from each of the state's grand divisions.

Gov. Bill Lee chose Tarwater from among several candidates earlier this year.

Tarwater previously was chief legal counsel when Bill Haslam was governor of Tennessee.

He's a partner at Paine, Tarwater, Bickers, LLP.

He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from UT's College of Law. During his time at UT he was elected to be a Torchbearer, the university's highest honor.

Justice Lee announced last year she planned to retire at the end of August.

