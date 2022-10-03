TN Senate passes bill requiring phone number of suicide prevention hotline on school ID cards

If passed, the bill would apply to the 2022-2023 school year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering making it a law to require schools to print the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on identification cards they issue.

The phone number is 800-273-8255, and the hotline connects callers with people trained to help them manage a crisis, speaking with them about any problem on their minds to prevent suicide. It is available 24 hours per day and offers specialized help for younger people, LGBTQIA+ people and many more groups.

The bill, S.B. 2510, was passed by the Senate without any 'nay' votes on Thursday. It is sponsored by Senator Raumesh Akbari (D - Memphis) and would apply to the 2022-2023 school year if it becomes law.

The House of Representatives is expected to discuss and vote on the bill Monday.