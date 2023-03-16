TN lawmaker calls for TBI probe into Lt. Gov. McNally's social media activity

Rep. Todd Warner (R - Chapel Hill) released a statement on Thursday calling for the TBI to probe McNally's activity on social media.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Republican Tennessee lawmaker called on state agents to investigate Lt. Gov. Randy McNally after social media posts surfaced of McNally interacting with a nearly nude young male model as well as other LGBTQ personalities.

On Thursday, McNally responded to a release from Rep. Todd Warner (R - Chapel Hill) about the controversy. In that release, Warner made accusations about McNally regarding his social media activity and asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to open a probe into the incident.

McNally's response to the release is available below.

"I serve at the pleasure of the members of the Senate and my caucus. As long as I have their confidence, I am committed to the important work of this state. We have several pieces of crucial legislation, as well as a budget, to pass. I remain committed to that critical work."

The TBI said it was aware of the release and said it would review the information to decide if any action is appropriate.

The full release is available below and at this link.

With McNally serving as its speaker, the Tennessee Senate advanced several bills that target the LGBTQ community. Two major ones ban some gender-affirming healthcare for minors, and another effectively banned public drag shows. McNally said he is "not anti-gay" and said the bills in question "try to limit certain things, and I think there are safeguards in those bills."

McNally apologized for the social media posts, releasing a statement about them. He said that he apologized "for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues." That statement can be read in full here.