Town hall gives opportunity for judicial candidates to explain their roles

With the Shelby County judicial race less than a month away, all of the judges on the ballot spoke to a crowd of Shelby County citizens on Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, people in Shelby County heard from Judicial Candidates in the upcoming election. All of the judges who serve in Shelby County are on the ballot this year.

Commissioner Van Turner hosted a town hall to let the candidates explain how they run the bench.

"It's important that our constituents know what the judges do, appreciate what they do and they are able to vote who they think is the best candidate," he said.