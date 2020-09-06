University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd: “...it is hard for me to imagine kneeling during our national anthem.”

Local 24 News reached out to Boyd to ask how he felt about taking a knee now. Tuesday, Boyd's office sent a statement saying, “We must come together to confront systemic racism in our country and do more to ensure everyone is treated with respect, fairness, dignity, compassion and care. At the University of Tennessee, we have the power to enact change. We have a responsibility to do our part to recognize hate, condemn it wholeheartedly, and work to eradicate racism once and for all. As a grateful American and the proud son of two military veterans, it is hard for me to imagine kneeling during our national anthem. I also realize different experiences create different perspectives and I have come to better understand the meaning behind the movement.”