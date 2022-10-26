Up the Vote 901 symposium to highlight issues within the criminal justice system

"...so many people who want to help or want to be involved or are directly impacted by our criminal justice or criminal injustice system,” said Rev. Dr. Fisher.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting in Shelby County started October 19th. Many have been taking advantage of the option. ABC24 spoke with Up the Vote 901 about some of the main issues on the ballot and how they are spreading the word.

Up the Vote 901 has hosted several symposiums to engage voters. This Saturday, they are hosting another. This time, the focus is on the issue of criminal justice.

Up the Vote 901’s Reverend Dr. Earle Fisher said many residents have expressed concerns for the future of our criminal justice system. So they are providing voters with the opportunity to hear from criminal justice experts and those who have been impacted by the system.

“We’ve encountered so many people who want to help or want to be involved or are directly impacted by our criminal justice or criminal injustice system,” said Rev. Dr. Fisher.

Member of the District Attorney’s Office will be present as well as local scholars, community leaders, and the hit show P-Valley actor and Memphis native, Bertram Williams Jr.

Rev. Dr. Fisher said it is important for residents to get as much information as possible, so they have a well-rounded view on issues and candidates.

“Sometimes people are upset with the wrong people. Sometimes people are upset with law enforcement when they should be mad at the judges. Sometimes they’re mad at the judges when they should be mad at the District Attorney. Sometimes they’re mad at everybody when maybe they may not need to be mad at anybody because sometimes life just happens. What we want to do again is provide people with some of the information as far as which organization or entity is responsible for what and so far as the process is concerned,” said Rev. Dr. Fisher.

Up the Vote 901 symposium takes place Saturday, October 29th at Abyssinian Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.