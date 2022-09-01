Van Turner, Paul Young kick off runs for Memphis mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two new candidates, Van Turner and Paul Young, announced they'll be running for mayor of Memphis in 2023.
Turner, a former Shelby County commissioner whose term ended Wednesday, said he's running because he feels the city of Memphis is his family.
Young, a public official and current Downtown Memphis Commission CEO, said he's running because he sees the Memphis mayor's office as the next step in a career of public service.
Although elections are 13 months away, the candidates have started doing work now.