Van Turner, Paul Young kick off runs for Memphis mayor

Although elections are 13 months away, the candidates have started doing work now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two new candidates, Van Turner and Paul Young, announced they'll be running for mayor of Memphis in 2023.

Turner, a former Shelby County commissioner whose term ended Wednesday, said he's running because he feels the city of Memphis is his family.

Young, a public official and current Downtown Memphis Commission CEO, said he's running because he sees the Memphis mayor's office as the next step in a career of public service.