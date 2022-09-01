x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Van Turner, Paul Young kick off runs for Memphis mayor

Although elections are 13 months away, the candidates have started doing work now.
Credit: Thomas R Machnitzki

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two new candidates, Van Turner and Paul Young, announced they'll be running for mayor of Memphis in 2023. 

Turner, a former Shelby County commissioner whose term ended Wednesday, said he's running because he feels the city of Memphis is his family.

RELATED: “This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor

Young, a public official and current Downtown Memphis Commission CEO, said he's running because he sees the Memphis mayor's office as the next step in a career of public service.

Although elections are 13 months away, the candidates have started doing work now.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Former District Attorney sworn in as special counsel in Fayette County

Before You Leave, Check This Out