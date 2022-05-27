Shelby County Clerk blames mayor for long lines, license plate delays

Halbert said the delay is due to her department not receiving enough funding from Mayor Lee Harris' office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is asking the state of Tennessee for help after so many residents haven't received their license plates and tags on time.

Halbert claims the plates and tags are being mailed to customers from Harris' office, and that's not legal.

Halbert also questioned funding during a news conference Friday.

ABC24 has reached out to Harris' office for a response on these claims.