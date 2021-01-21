Where does the healing begin for Americans?

Can a new administration forge a path forward in the wake of the last four years?

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Today we watched the turning of a page.

Although much of the pageantry and traditions were tempered by COVID-19 and security concerns.

Many saw today as a ray of hope...others not so much, but as Americans, University of Memphis Professor Daniel Kiel says we always forge our way ahead.

"I think the tone provides a cue that the population takes in terms of what is acceptable discourse, what is model discourse," said Kiel.

That became more evident as the world watched home grown American terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol last week spurred on by what many say was mounting rhetoric from Former President Trump and his enablers.

Kiel noted the difference.

"As I was listening I was with my children, and as a parent, it's such a different experience seeing a tone of unity. a tone of decency and professionalism and public service as opposed to a very dark vision that is rooted in conflict."

Kiel reminds that for some young people what they know about presidential behavior is what we've witnessed over the last several years and that words are important.

He adds tone in communication is important in forming public discourse.

"I think that's a very important, necessary first step, but it's just a first step that gets us back to the starting line and the point where really start to tackle some of the challenges we have before us."

With the health crisis, economic obstacles and a looming racial reckoning, the road ahead must be paved with responsibility.

"Then there is accountability. I think there's a lot of people who want to see accountability when it comes to behavior of our leaders, the role that they played in stoking fires that have led to the divisiveness that we feel right now," said Kiel.