One MFD firefighter transported to the hospital after raging fire at Baymont Inn hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Rd. breaks out

MPD advised drivers to avoid the area and expect travel delays until the fire is controlled and the area is clear.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrived on the scene of an active fire at Baymont Inn hotel on the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive Monday, March 7. 

The fire began a little before 1:45 a.m., with massive flames that spread across the building, all the way up to the third floor.

MPD tweeted advising drivers to avoid the area, informing that those traveling in the area should expect delays. 

ABC24 photographer, Ian Ripple, was on the scene, and he reported that one MFD firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

MFD has requested Red Cross, and firefighters are attacking the fire defensively.  Almost 30 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be available as it is received.

Credit: Ian Ripple

