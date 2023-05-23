Family of 11-year-old boy wants answers after they said he was shot by officer

The family said police in Indianola, Mississippi, shot 11-year-old Aderrien Murry during a domestic call.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of an 11-year-old boy in Indianola, Mississippi, is demanding answers after they say he was shot in the chest by a police officer.

They said police shot 11-year-old Aderrien Murry Saturday morning, May 20, 2023, during a domestic call. The boy's mom said her daughter's father showed up, which is why police were called to the family home.

Nakala Murry Told ABC News the father arrived at her home at 4 a.m. Saturday.

"My son was in his room. I heard a knock on my window. It was my child's father,” she said.

Concerned for her safety, she said she told Aderrien to call police. She said when officers arrived at her home, one had his gun drawn and ordered those inside the home to come outside.

"I walked towards the end of my driveway where my mom was. And I heard a shot and I saw my son run out towards where we were. He ran from the inside of the house all the way to where we were in this one. He fell, bleeding, shot and I put pressure on the-I put pressure on it to stop, help stop the bleeding,” said Murry.

In a press conference, the family said the boy was unarmed and after an officer shot, he asked his mom "why did he shoot me?"

The family is demanding that the officer and the chief of police be fired, and said they want the body cam footage released.

"We want justice now, not later. We want immediate termination. We want prosecution and we want the family to get some answers. We want to see that bodycam footage,” said Carlos Moore, Murry family attorney.

His mother says Aderrien is now home from the hospital.

"He's doing well, considering the fact he's blessed to be home today for it to be shot on Saturday. He's in pain, but overall, he's doing well,” she said.

The mayor of Indianola told ABC News Officer Greg Capers has been suspended while the case is investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Neither Capers, nor Indianola Police Chief Ron Sampson have commented on the case.

ABC24 reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, who said they are investigating but wouldn't release any information.