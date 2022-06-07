5 killed, 5 injured when van collides with truck in Arkansas

Five people have died and five others injured following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a van in Chicot County.

The report said an 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Highway 65 near the state Highway 35 intersection on Monday, June 6.

Around 2:45 p.m., a 15-passenger van was traveling westbound on state Highway 35 attempting to cross over the Highway 65 southbound lanes but failed to yield to the approaching 18-wheeler.

The front of the 18-wheeler struck the right side of second vehicle, causing both to travel in a south western direction off the west side of the roadway into the west roadside where they came to final rest.

“At this juncture in the investigation, it appears that the driver of the van did not see the oncoming traffic,” Sadler told the Associated Press Tuesday morning.

The van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, which is a nonprofit that helps people with developmental delays or disabilities in some southeastern Arkansas counties.

The victims who died were identified as:

Tommy Figures, 50

Brayshawn Ranson, 19

Terry King, 56

Regina Jackson, 65, of Dermott

Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of McGehee

Five other passengers were also injured in the accident.