Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Arkansas boy

Malvern Police said Emmett Jace Scharnett went missing Thursday morning. They believe he will be with his 13-year-old sister and 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett.

MALVERN, Ark. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an Arkansas boy.

Police in Malvern, Arkansas, said 8-year-old Emmett Jace Scharnett went missing Thursday morning. They believe he will be with his 13-year-old sister Addison Townsend. Police said the two are accompanied by 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett. Investigators did not say how they are related.

Emmett is 4’6” tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Scharnett is 5’6” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.