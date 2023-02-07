Amber Alert issued for Jackson, TN, teens | Mom & godmother wanted for kidnapping, says TBI

The TBI said Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Amber Alert has been issued out of Jackson, TN, for Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, last seen in Jackson on Monday.

The TBI said they may be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt. Both are wanted by Jackson Police for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

Taveion is 5’5”, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream/tan hoodie with black jeans.

Traveion is 5’3”, 123 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

Wilson is 38-years-old, 5’5”, 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

Hurt is 48-years-old, 5’5”, 330lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Taveion, Traveion, Wilson or Hurt, call JPD at 731-425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

