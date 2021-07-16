x
Amtrak train collides with semi, killing 2 in Mississippi

Authorities said the crash damaged the train engine, forcing it to end the route in Mississippi.
Credit: Amtrak

JACKSON, Miss — Amtrak says one of its passenger trains from New Orleans to Chicago, which makes a stop in Memphis, collided with a semi-trailer, killing two people not on board the train. 

Authorities said the crash damaged the train engine, forcing it to terminate the route in Mississippi.

A coroner in Mississippi says two people not on board the train died in the crash. 

Amtrak said in a statement Friday that the wreck involving City of New Orleans Train 58 happened Thursday night at a crossing south of the Amtrak station in Jackson, Mississippi. 

The rail service said there were no reports of injuries among the 142 passengers or crew members onboard.

