Amtrak train collides with semi, killing 2 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss — Amtrak says one of its passenger trains from New Orleans to Chicago, which makes a stop in Memphis, collided with a semi-trailer, killing two people not on board the train.

Authorities said the crash damaged the train engine, forcing it to terminate the route in Mississippi.

A coroner in Mississippi says two people not on board the train died in the crash.

Amtrak said in a statement Friday that the wreck involving City of New Orleans Train 58 happened Thursday night at a crossing south of the Amtrak station in Jackson, Mississippi.