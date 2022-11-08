What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?

Ballot Issue 4 will allow voters to decide on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for Arkansans over the age of 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4.

Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.

Just a few years after medical marijuana was legalized in the Natural State, the proposal to change the state's constitution to include recreational marijuana has drawn reactions from opponents and supporters of legalization.

However, the journey to the ballot was rocky. Let's start with the timeline.

Timeline

July 2022: Over 192,000 signatures were submitted to the state by Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA), the group that spearheaded the petition. The number of signatures far exceeded the 89,151 certified signatures needed to get the measure on the ballot.

Aug. 3, 2022: The Board of Election Commission denied certification to include the issue on the ballot, one of the reasons because of the way it was worded. RGA soon appealed the state's decision.

Aug. 11: The state Supreme Court ordered that while it decided on whether the votes should count, allowing the measure to be on the ballot. Ballots were to begin being printed by Aug. 25, which wouldn't have given the Supreme Court enough time to make its final decision.

Sept. 22: The Arkansas Supreme Court decided that the ballot issue was "complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the scope and import" of the amendment, meaning that the votes toward legalizing marijuana in Arkansas would in fact be counted.

"We give the ballot title a liberal construction and interpretation in order that it secure the purposes of reserving to the people this power. And we recognize that it is impossible to prepare a ballot title that would suit everyone," The Court said in part within its decision.

What exactly is Issue 4?

The exact wording of the issue on the ballot will be:

ISSUE NUMBER 4

An amendment to authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults, to authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities, and to provide for the regulation of those facilities.

Voting for the amendment would mean changing the state's constitution, authorizing the growing and selling of marijuana for non-medical purposes as well as:

giving existing medical marijuana growers and sellers licenses to grow and sell adult use of non-medical marijuana

authorizing 12 additional cultivation licenses and 40 dispensary licenses for adult use marijuana

eliminating an existing sales tax on medical marijuana

introducing a sales tax on adult-use marijuana

eliminating a cap on how much THC can be in medical marijuana-infused drinks and food portions

making clear that lawmakers have no authority to change the amendment without another vote of the people

and changing rules for businesses licensed to grow and sell marijuana in Arkansas

If you vote against the issue, the only way you believe marijuana should be purchased is for medical purposes— something that is already legal in the state.

Facts to know:

What are the nuts and bolts of Issue 4 if it is passed? There are a few basics that would be clear if Arkansas voters choose to be the first state in the South to legalize cannabis.

Marijuana would be legal for people over the age of 21 to purchase for nonmedical, personal use while also recognizing the drug is still illegal under federal law.

Medical marijuana cardholders will be able to purchase nonmedical marijuana without it counting toward how much they can buy for medical purposes.

The state would have to issue 40 additional non-medical marijuana dispensary licenses using a lottery system if the amendment passes.

If approved, the soonest Arkansas residents over the age of 21 could purchase up to one ounce of cannabis would be March 8, 2023.

The proposed amendment defines cannabis as "marijuana and other substances including any parts of the plant Cannabis sativa, whether growing or not, its seeds and the resin extracted from any part of the plant; and any compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, isomer or preparation of the plant, including tetrahydrocannabinol and all other cannabinol derivatives, whether produced directly or indirectly by extraction."

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device