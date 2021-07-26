Arkansas reports over 1,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

As the Delta variant continues a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Hutchinson urges the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas because of COVID-19 reached 1,025 on Tuesday as the governor and legislative leaders prepared to discuss calls to allow schools to require face masks.

The Department of Health reported 45 new hospitalizations because of the virus. The state reported 387 COVID-19 patients under intensive care and 205 on ventilators. Only 3% of the state's intensive care unit beds and 20% of its hospital beds are available.

Arkansas ranks second in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson planned to meet with the GOP leaders of the House and Senate to discuss calls to lift a new law banning state and local mask mandates.

Hutchinson said the rise in hospitalizations is "a reflection that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated."

So far, only 40% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, which is below the national average of 49%.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 376,023 ( +2,052 since yesterday )

) Total active cases: 15,491 ( +864 )

) Total deaths: 6,087 ( +10 )

) Hospitalized: 1,025 ( +45 )

) On ventilators: 205 ( +33 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,046,302 (+2,039)

"Today our hospitalizations crossed the 1,000 mark. I will meet with my COVID Task Force tomorrow morning to discuss ways to increase hospital capacity. Vaccines are the best antidote for our increasing numbers; the best antidote for fear is counsel from a trustworthy advisor," Hutchinson said.

UAMS and Arkansas Children's Hospital recently surpassed the record of COVID-19 patients that both set in January.

"This is trending all in the wrong direction," CEO of UAMS Dr. Cam Patterson said. "Especially as we are thinking about opening schools in the coming weeks."