x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Arkansas ends fiscal year with nearly $1 billion surplus

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that the state's surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $945.7 million.
Credit: KFSM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $1 billion. 

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that the state's surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $945.7 million.  

The state's net available revenue for the year totaled more than $6.8 billion.  

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the surplus a record and noted Arkansas' income tax collections were up despite a tax cut taking effect this year. 

The Republican governor has said he plans to call for a new round of tax cuts during a special legislative session this fall. 

RELATED: Arkansas governor ponders future in GOP turned Trumpian

RELATED: Arkansas governor deploys 40 national guard members to southern border