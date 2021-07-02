Arkansas ends fiscal year with nearly $1 billion surplus

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that the state's surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $945.7 million.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $1 billion.

The Department of Finance and Administration said Friday that the state's surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $945.7 million.

The state's net available revenue for the year totaled more than $6.8 billion.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the surplus a record and noted Arkansas' income tax collections were up despite a tax cut taking effect this year.