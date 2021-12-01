x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Regional

WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives State of the State Address for the 93rd General Assembly

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give the State of the State Address to the 93rd General Assembly at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol in Little Rock. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Legislature has begun session for the 93rd General Assembly.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give the State of the State Address to the 93rd General Assembly at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This year's session has a dark cloud looming over lawmakers' heads - the covid-19 pandemic. 

The House and Senate convened on Monday. 

Both chambers featured new safety measures that include plexiglass partitions between members.   

“This is one of the most unique legislative sessions we will ever experience,” said Roby Brock with Talk Business & Politics. 

Pressing social issues of 2020 will also be on the docket for lawmakers to address. 

Brock expects several big topics to gain attention this session, including more anti-abortion laws, enforcing the stand your ground rule in the state, and in a year of economic uncertainty, more tax cuts. 

“In a heavily Republican legislature they are going to cut taxes some more just where they are going to cut taxes is going to be the big debate," Brock said.

Another high-interest topic is the push for hate crime legislation and the push back. This legislation is something Gov. Asa Hutchinson vocalized his support for last week.

“We are not going to tolerate that kind of violence in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Police reform and increases in pay for teachers across the state are also topics on the table. 

Related Articles