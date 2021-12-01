WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives State of the State Address for the 93rd General Assembly

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give the State of the State Address to the 93rd General Assembly at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Legislature has begun session for the 93rd General Assembly.

This year's session has a dark cloud looming over lawmakers' heads - the covid-19 pandemic.

The House and Senate convened on Monday.

Both chambers featured new safety measures that include plexiglass partitions between members.

“This is one of the most unique legislative sessions we will ever experience,” said Roby Brock with Talk Business & Politics.

Pressing social issues of 2020 will also be on the docket for lawmakers to address.

Brock expects several big topics to gain attention this session, including more anti-abortion laws, enforcing the stand your ground rule in the state, and in a year of economic uncertainty, more tax cuts.

“In a heavily Republican legislature they are going to cut taxes some more just where they are going to cut taxes is going to be the big debate," Brock said.

Another high-interest topic is the push for hate crime legislation and the push back. This legislation is something Gov. Asa Hutchinson vocalized his support for last week.

“We are not going to tolerate that kind of violence in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.