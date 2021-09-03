Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signs near-total abortion ban into law

Opponents plan to challenge the sweeping measure before it takes effect later this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' governor has signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, but opponents plan to challenge the sweeping measure before it takes effect later this year.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed the measure that only allows abortions to save the life of the mother. The bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Hutchinson already had signed several major abortion restrictions into law since taking office, but he expressed reservations about this latest ban.