Arkansas judge dismisses challenge to virus curfew for bars in Fayetteville

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the early closing time for bars and some restaurants that was temporarily imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by a group of restaurants and bars in Fayetteville.

The lawsuit argued that the state doesn't have authority to impose the 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

The closing time was imposed in November and is set to expire Feb. 3.