New law will allow speed cameras in Arkansas work zones

Set to take effect in August, Act 707 would allow automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of speeding vehicles in work zones.

ARKANSAS, USA — Law enforcement officers in Arkansas will soon be able to use cameras to enforce speed limits in highway and interstate work zones.

Senate Bill 481 was signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and is now Act 707.

The new law takes effect in August and allows automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of vehicles violating speed limits when travelling through work zones.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the captured image will be automatically transmitted to an officer stationed at the end of the work zone and the officer will have the authority to issue a warning or ticket to offenders.

An officer must be present for a warning or ticket to be issued which means all data and images will be automatically deleted if an officer is not present at the work zone to do so.

“These are not cameras that send drivers tickets by mail,” said Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes. “This equipment simply allows officers to better enforce speed limits within work zones in real-time, keeping our drivers and workers safer.”

ARDOT says when speed cameras are being utilized, drivers will have plenty of warning in the form of signage and that the cameras will only be utilized in active work zones.

