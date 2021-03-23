Arkansas lawmakers send ultrasound requirement for abortions to governor

Legislation is headed to the governor's desk to require Arkansas women undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Legislation is headed to the governor's desk to require Arkansas women undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.

The majority-Republican House on Monday approved the bill and sent it to GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The state Senate approved the measure earlier this month.

Similar requirements are in place in Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.