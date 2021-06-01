Arkansas medical marijuana sales top 50,000 pounds

State taxes on the dispensary sales since May 2019 total just under $34 million.

ARKANSAS, USA — Roughly two years after the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Arkansas, the market has seen the sale of more than 50,000 pounds valued at $338.5 million, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the parent agency of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

State taxes on the dispensary sales since May 2019 total just under $34 million. Most of the tax revenue is placed in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Designation Trust Fund.

There are 33 dispensaries operating in Arkansas with five that are working toward opening for business (38 dispensaries have been licensed). The five working toward opening are 3J Investments (Lamar), Natural Root Wellness (Fayetteville), Pine Bluff Agriceuticals (Pine Bluff), Missco Cannabis (Jonesboro), and Natures Herbs and Wellness (Pine Bluff).