Plan to allow online sports betting in Arkansas delayed at least until March

The plan was set to be discussed last Friday, but commissioners chose to hold off so they could clarify some wording of one of the rules.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A plan to allow online sports betting in Arkansas has been delayed until at least March.

The Arkansas Legislative Council was set to discuss the Racing Commission's mobile sports betting plan last Friday, but commissioners decided to hold off so they could clarify some wording of one of the rules.

They needed to change just one word — "receipts" instead of "revenue".

That one change prompted lawmakers, who have the final say, to call for a delay.

The commission is now working with lawmakers to update their proposed rulebook.