'Stand Your Ground' | Arkansas Senate panel advances bill

The measure now heads to the majority-Republican state Senate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas Senate panel advanced legislation which would loosen restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense, two years after failing before the same committee. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposal, which would remove the state’s duty to retreat before using deadly force in certain circumstances. 

The measure now heads to the majority-Republican state Senate. 

The proposal failed before the same committee two years ago, but was widely expected to win approval Wednesday, with five of the bill’s sponsors holding seats on the eight-person panel.
