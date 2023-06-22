Associate Justice Robin Wynne dies at age 70

The justice, who has served on the Arkansas Supreme Court since 2014, died Wednesday at age 70.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Associate Judge Robin Wynne has died at the age of 70, according to a report by Arkansas Business.

Wynne, who has served on the Arkansas Supreme Court since 2014, is a Fordyce native and was recently re-elected in 2022 to serve on the state's highest court.

Although elections to the court are nonpartisan, Wynne focused his campaign on impartiality while his opponent Circuit Judge Chris Carnahan spoke about his conservative values.

Wynne ended up winning that race in a runoff with 58% of the vote.

He has served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, was a state representative, a Dallas County district judge, and worked at Wynne & Wynne Law Firm.

It is not known what was his cause of death at this time.

Wynne received his Bachelor's degree from Harvard College before getting his juris doctor degree at the University of Arkansas School of Law. He also attended the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.

“Bryan and I are saddened to learn that Justice Robin Wynne has passed away. His service to our state was immeasurable, from his days as a hard-charging Dallas County prosecutor to his decade at the highest reaches of the Arkansas legal system in the Supreme Court," said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "Not long ago, Justice Wynne welcomed me into his office to discuss the state we both loved so much. I will treasure the note he sent me afterward, with its deft use of scripture reflecting the years Justice Wynne spent in divinity school earlier in his life. Justice Wynne could have been anything – a pastor, a politician, a businessman – and chose instead to devote his life to Arkansans and the law. For that, we are all eternally grateful. Our deepest condolences are with his family and all those who knew him.”

Under Arkansas law, the vacancy will be filled by the governor of Arkansas.