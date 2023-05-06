Arkansas ranks at the bottom for LGBTQ+ equality

A new report shows that Arkansas is ranked dead last in the country when it comes to equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — June is pride month— a time to educate and honor the LGBTQ+ community, but this year Arkansas is at the bottom of a list that tracks equality across the country.

The group, Out Leadership, published the state LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index and Arkansas was dead last. Groups in the Central Arkansas area like Intransitive and the ACLU have been working to change this.

Inside of the Intransitive building lies a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community in Arkansas.

“We've had folks who come and just take a nap on the couch. We’ve had folks who share food with us, who help us,” said Executive Director of Intransitive, Rumba Yambu.

Yambu started the organization years ago in hopes of providing resources, education, and support to those in need.

“We provide mutual aid funds, to help with groceries, housing, medical needs, immigration, a lot of different things we do some harm reduction,” Yambu explained.

According to Out Leadership, the annual index ranks each state with a score of 100 for how LGBTQ+ people experience living, working, and building a family.

This year Arkansas got a score of 32 which is the lowest score in the country.

“I didn't know we were all the way at the bottom. I figured we were close to it. But I didn't know we were scraping the bottom,” Yambu added.

According to Out Leadership, 3.3% of Arkansans self-identify as LGBTQ+. The ACLU of Arkansas also works to support those Arkansans and said that the Natural State being last was not a surprise.

“Arkansas was the first state in the country to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth,” said Policy Director of ACLU Arkansas Sarah Everett. “We have a long history from foster care and adoption bands for same-sex couples.”

Both groups explained that they've been working to change the narrative.

“Despite what reports are gonna say, despite what people in power might be saying, you know, we are changing Arkansas,” said Yambu.

“We were able to fight back, the community was able to fight back, and I hope people took some hope from that,” said Everett.



They said they want all Arkansans to know that they're accepted.



“You are loved you are wanted,” said Everett.



“It’s gonna get better. We're gonna make it better together,” said Yambu.