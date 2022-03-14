Bill Clinton to speak at memorial of late Mississippi governor, wife

William Winter was 97 when he died in December 2020, and Elise Winter was 95 when she died in July 2021.

JACKSON, Miss — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter.

William Winter was a Democrat who served as Mississippi governor from 1980 to 1984. He was known as a champion of public education. He was 97 when he died in December 2020.

Elise Winter was 95 when she died in July 2021. She was a founder of the Jackson area chapter of Habitat for Humanity.