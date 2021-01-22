x
Brexit leader will head Mississippi Center for Public Policy

Douglas Carswell says he believes freedom in the U.S. is "under attack" from a "radical New Left."
Credit: AP
This Jan. 6, 2021 photo shows Douglas Carswell in Jackson, Miss. Carswell, a leader of the Brexit movement and newly appointed government trade advisor in the United Kingdom is the new head of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — A leader of the Brexit movement is now the head of a conservative think tank in the American South. 

Douglas Carswell is now CEO and president of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. 

Carswell was a member of Parliament in Britain for 12 years. He was a co-founder of the Vote Leave campaign that pushed the Brexit referendum in 2016. 

Carswell says he has had a growing interest in working in America. Carswell says he believes freedom in the U.S. is "under attack" from a "radical New Left."

Two main areas of interest in Mississippi are school choice and economic expansion.

