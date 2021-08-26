Brownsville Police Department mourning officer who died

29-year-old Corporal Daniel Wallace died following several surgeries after complaining of chest pain while working.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee community is mourning the death of an officer who died after complaining of chest pains while on duty.

The Brownsville Police Department said 29-year-old Corporal Daniel Wallace complained of chest pain while working Tuesday. Officers and paramedics immediately started helping him, but he didn't recover.

In a post to Facebook, the City of Brownsville said Wallace died Wednesday night at Jackson-Madison General Hospital after several surgeries.

Officers saluted as police escorted a hearse carrying Corporal Wallace from the hospital to a Jackson, Tennessee, funeral home.

Wallace had been with Brownsville Police for five years. He leaves behind a spouse and two children.