Regional

Brownsville Police Department mourning officer who died

29-year-old Corporal Daniel Wallace died following several surgeries after complaining of chest pain while working.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee community is mourning the death of an officer who died after complaining of chest pains while on duty.

The Brownsville Police Department said 29-year-old Corporal Daniel Wallace complained of chest pain while working Tuesday. Officers and paramedics immediately started helping him, but he didn't recover.

In a post to Facebook, the City of Brownsville said Wallace died Wednesday night at Jackson-Madison General Hospital after several surgeries. 

Officers saluted as police escorted a hearse carrying Corporal Wallace from the hospital to a Jackson, Tennessee, funeral home.

Wallace had been with Brownsville Police for five years. He leaves behind a spouse and two children.

Please pray for the family of Corporal Wallace along with the staff of the Brownsville Police Department.

Posted by City of Brownsville, TN on Thursday, August 26, 2021

