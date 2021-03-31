x
Mississippi Amazon facility to open in July after delay

The company already has other centers in Byhalia and Olive Branch.
CANTON, Miss — Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in Mississippi is set to open this summer, 18 months after the company announced the project. 

The Clarion Ledger reports the executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority confirmed Thursday that the facility would open July 18. The company already has other centers in Byhalia and Olive Branch. 

The 700,000-square-foot facility in Canton will be the first in the state to feature Amazon's robotics technology and is expected to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. 

The positions are expected to start at $15 an hour and provide benefits.

